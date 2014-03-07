It's a date for Arnold Schwarzenegger

The list of notables who appeared on “The Dating Game’’ is Baby Boomer gold, from Danny Bonaduce to Maureen McCormick, from Farah Fawcett to Suzanne Somers, from Robin to Maurice Gibb.

But the iconic show, memories of which were revived by the death of host Jim Lange Feb. 25, was surprisingly thin on athletes of its era.

One noteworthy exception was featured on a Game Show Network marathon in Lange’s honor Wednesday:

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who appeared in 1973 as a current or former Mr. World, Mr. Olympia and Mr. Universe and chose among three “lovely ladies’’ that included a Playboy Bunny and a former “Miss Orange Juice’’ from Miami.

When Schwarzenegger asked Miss OJ where they might go from here, she said, “Maybe we should go to another planet, because Earth is kind of strange and I’d like go to an interesting place.’’

The future governor of California, his date – and their chaperone, of course – eventually were sent off to Oahu after being handed sets of new water skis. Said Mr. Lange: “Arnold could lift the skis and her!’’

Sometimes I miss the ‘70s.