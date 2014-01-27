SportsMedia

Jonathan Tisch defends Super Bowl's economic impact

From left to right: New York City First Deputy Mayor...

From left to right: New York City First Deputy Mayor Tony Shorris; Woody Johnson, Co-Chairman, NY/NJ Super Bowl Host Committee; Jonathan Tisch, Co-Chairman, NY/NJ Super Bowl Host Committee; Eric Grubman, Executive Vice President for the National Football League; John Mara, President and CEO, New York Football Giants, attend a press conference at the Sheraton Hotel. (Jan. 27, 2014) Credit: Charles Eckert

By Neil Best

Jonathan Tisch, the Giants' treasurer and co-chair of the Super Bowl XLVIII Host Committee, on Monday defended charges from economists and others that the economic impact estimates for the event are grossly overinflated.

Tisch said the estimate of $550 million to $600 million in economic activity is based on a variety of factors, including that this historically is a slow time of year for New York-area tourism, that the event will create jobs and also that it will generate positive publicity for the region.

"When people see the images that will be broadcast over the next six days of how vibrant New York and New Jersey are, of midtown Manhattan and parts of New Jersey, they will say to themselves, 'Gee, this area might have potential for me to hold a business meeting, to come on vacation with my family,'" Tisch said. "So there is a marketing effect that will benefit New York and New Jersey for years to come."

More sports media

Didn't find what you were looking for?