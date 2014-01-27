Jonathan Tisch defends Super Bowl's economic impact

Jonathan Tisch, the Giants' treasurer and co-chair of the Super Bowl XLVIII Host Committee, on Monday defended charges from economists and others that the economic impact estimates for the event are grossly overinflated.

Tisch said the estimate of $550 million to $600 million in economic activity is based on a variety of factors, including that this historically is a slow time of year for New York-area tourism, that the event will create jobs and also that it will generate positive publicity for the region.

"When people see the images that will be broadcast over the next six days of how vibrant New York and New Jersey are, of midtown Manhattan and parts of New Jersey, they will say to themselves, 'Gee, this area might have potential for me to hold a business meeting, to come on vacation with my family,'" Tisch said. "So there is a marketing effect that will benefit New York and New Jersey for years to come."