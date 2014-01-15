Julia Mancuso next in line for Olympic stardom?

U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn is out of the Sochi Olympics, and with her go several mountains of media exposure, stardom and appeal for the casual fan.

In steps fellow skier Julia Mancuso, who won just as many medals as Vonn (two) at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver. Of course, Mancuso took the silver in women's downhill slalom while Vonn won gold.

The February issue of Outside Magazine, of which Mancuso landed the cover, features a nice story about the 29-year-old Californian who could become the next big American star of winter. Embedded below is a behind-the-scenes video of Mancuso, featuring 99 seconds of her, 2 seconds of skiing imagery and 0 seconds of snow.

(Newsday's app users can watch the video at http://bit.ly/1cqgWlS)