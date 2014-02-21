Kate Upton three-peats (sort of)

Kate Upton and I go way back, to the spring of 2011, when we rapped about her being a fan of the Yankees, Knicks and especially Jets, thanks to her sister working in client relations for the team.

But we both were younger and more innocent then. In the ensuing years she has become an international star, with three consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covers, joining Christie Brinkley and Elle MacPherson in that club.

Yes, I know, technically she was not the cover model this year, but c’mon, surely landing on the first-ever flip-over back cover should count.

Ms. Upton posed in zero gravity on an airplane after last year doing so in Antarctica. I asked her at the time what advice she would give to tourists considering the continent. Her response: “I would say keep your clothes on.’’