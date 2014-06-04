Kings' PA announcer used to shoot T-shirts at Islanders fans

Dave Joseph grew up in northern Michigan as a Blackhawks fan and now is the Kings’ public address announcer, but in between he had a brief-but-memorable association with another NHL team:

He is a former Islanders T-shirt cannon shooter.

This was during his days working part-time in sales for the Islanders when he was a Hofstra student and a defenseman on the school's club hockey team, some of whose members were recruited for the T-shirt gig because they could skate.

He also was working at WBLI in hopes of pursuing a career in radio.

Why Hofstra for a kid from the Upper Peninsula? He was looking for a place far from home, with a strong program in communications and near a big city when he “randomly’’ got a flyer in the mail from Hofstra.

“I said, ‘I have to check this out; it looks amazing,’’’ he said. “I saw the campus and fell in love.’’

Joseph, 39, graduated in 1996, came to L.A. in 2000, covered the Kings’ 2012 Cup title for the ESPN station here and assumed the PA job after David Courtney, the team’s longtime announcer, died during last season’s lockout.

“It’s bittersweet’’ for Joseph doing the PA honors for the Kings' return to the Final because of Courtney’s death. But he plans to embrace the opportunity, which he called “supercool’’ for a lifelong hockey fan.

Among the names he relishes announcing most are Anze Kopitar, Drew Doughty and Jonathan Quick, who each gets a special, elongated treatment.

Rangers fans won’t mind hearing that during introductions, but they hope he will not get many chances to do his Kopitar and Doughty shtick after goals.