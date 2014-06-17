Chris Algieri rates on HBO, too

Chris Algieri's comeback win over Ruslan Provodnikov on HBO's Boxing After Dark last Saturday night drew a viewing audience of 1,046,000, making it the third highest viewed bout on cable television in 2014, accordin to Nielsen Media Resarch.

Algieri, from Huntington, rallied from two first-round knockdowns to win the WBO junior welterweight title at The Barclays Center. The Algieri-Provodnikov fight ranks only behind Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Brian Vera II in March and Juan Manuel Marquez vs. Mike Alvarado in May.

?According to a release distributed by HBO, Algieri-Provodnikov was the most watched Boxing After Dark event of the year. The lead-in for the show was the replay of Miguel Cotto's TKO win over Sergio Martinez, which originally aired on HBO PPV on June 7. The HBO audience for Cotto’s win was 970,000 viewers. The top seven boxing matches on cable TV in 2014 have all been on HBO.