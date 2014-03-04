Mets radio gets East End outlet

Neil Best here on Thursday, updating, correcting and clarifying the item below that I posted Tuesday.

While it's true that WOR's Mets broadcasts are set to appear on WLIR (107.1 FM) the next two seasons, there is no agreement in place regarding the other four (less important) frequencies mentioned in my original story.

Actually none of it is official yet, but the WLIR part should be by next week when Clear Channel Communications and the Mets announce a new network of stations that will carry the Mets in addition to the WOR flagship.

As far as the futures of non-Mets sports on the HOPE network, including the Jets, Rangers, Knicks and Stony Brook, all of the above are questionable, at best.

All I know for sure is that the station will carry Stony Brook men's basketball until the end of the current season.

Sorry for the confusion. Sigh.

ORIGINAL POST:

The HOPE Radio Network announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement to simulcast WOR's Mets broadcasts over the next two seasons to its five frequencies across Long Island: 107.1 FM on the East End as well as 94.9, 96.5, 96.9 and 104.5 FM.

Rich Anderson, president and owner of the network, said the games would be presented under its Champions Radio division, which also includes Jets games and Stony Brook football and men's basketball games.

Last summer HOPE switched over from a Christian format to an all-sports format in affiliation with ESPN, supplemented by local shows. Anderson said that formula proved not to be economically viable, and the network parted ways with ESPN and reverted to a Christian format last month.

But Anderson said he still wanted to retain some sports presence, and hopes to return to carrying Rangers and Knicks games, as the station did before severing its deal with ESPN.

Part of the point of carrying ESPN programming into the East End was because the network's New York station has an FM signal that struggles to reach that far.

WOR, the Mets' primary new home, has a strong AM signal, but by adding WLIR, fans on the East End should have access to a clearer sound.