Michael Kay averaging 19,000 viewers on YES

Michael Kay's YES Network simulcast of his ESPN New York Radio show, which began two months ago Thursday, has averaged 19,000 viewers, YES said, citing Nielsen data for the New York area.

That is higher than the 14,000 viewers Mike Francesa's WFAN simulcast averaged during the same time frame in 2013, with Francesa's show coming at significantly more cost to YES.

Kay's viewership presumably benefitted from the fact Francesa was off television for most of those two months before returning on Fox Sports 1 and 2 March 24.

So it will be interesting to see how the shows' numbers evolve over the three months heading into the summer.

Francesa's viewership so far has been much higher on FS1 than on FS2, which is in about half as many homes nationally.

Soccer coverage on Fox is preempting Francesa's simulcast most of this week.

Simulcast viewership is not followed as closely, nor is it as important in business terms, as radio ratings. But because Kay has replaced his longtime radio ratings nemesis in afternoon drive time, there has been added interest in how the YES simculasts compare.

Kay and his partner, Don La Greca, opened their first simulcast Feb. 3 by symbolically dropping a 20-ounce bottle of diet Coke - Francesa's in-studio beverage of choice - into a garbage can.

That prompted Francesa to call it a "classless, loser move from two guys I have been burying in the ratings for over a decade."