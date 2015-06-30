Mike Francesa interviews Mark Baldwin of 'Mongo Nation'

My, how times have changed from the time Mike Francesa threatened to out the people who run the @MikeFrancesaNY Twitter handle.

Now, he's mingling with members of "Mongo Nation" in studio live on the air.

The longtime WFAN host had Mark Baldwin, better known as @markmongo on Twitter, on his show Tuesday.

The two discussed the origins of "Mongo Nation," the possibility of Francesa's retirement and more.

Watch the full video below. Mobile users can watch the video here: http://nwsdy.li/1ehexm2.