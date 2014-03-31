Mike Francesa on TV simulcast: 'Have a little patience'

Opening Day began a new era in local New York baseball media, with the Mets on WOR radio and Mike Francesa for the first time in his career hosting a WFAN show during a Mets game.

Tuesday night will bring another change: YES carrying a simulcast of Michael Kay’s ESPN New York radio show on a day when YES’ play-by-play man will call a regular-season Yankees game.

How will that work logistically?

The plan on the road will vary by stadium. In Houston, Kay will have a setup on the broadcast level of the building.

At home, Kay will host his radio show as in the past from a trailer outside Yankee Stadium, but it will be dressed up to make it more TV-friendly.

(CBS, which owns WFAN and thus radio rights in the stadium, can and does bar ESPN Radio from broadcasting live inside the stadium.)

Two months into his YES simulcast, Kay has been averaging approximately what Mike Francesa had before him, around 0.2 percent of homes.

It is too soon fully to assess Francesa’s ratings on Fox Sports 1 and 2, but figures for the latter have been very low for his 2 1/2 hours per day on the channel, which has far less distribution than do YES or FS1.

Another fact of Francesa's new life is TV preemptions because of other Fox programming, such as soccer games Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. (In the past he dealt with such conflicts when the Yankees played on weekday afternoons.)

Regarding his ratings, Francesa said on the air, “In 12 years with YES I never once looked at simulcast ratings. It’s a radio show first and foremost.’’

Regarding the inconsistent schedule, he said, “Things are going to be a little up and down for the beginning. Just have a little patience.’’