Mike Francesa says CBSSN would prefer Attila the Hun over him

By process of elimination, Fox Sports 1 and MSG must be the leading contenders for MIke Francesa's TV simulcast, what with Francesa saying on the air Tuesday that the cost of his show would exceed SNY's budget, then saying this about the "people" who run CBS Sports - and CBS Sports Network:

"We don’t get along. We haven’t gotten along for a long time. They would never, ever put me on the CBS Sports Network. Ever. They have never considered it. They would not consider it, unless the people who make the decisions are gone.

"And they need help over there, because that’s a fledgling network. It’s not even rated yet. That network needs a lot of help. They need a lot more shows. They need a lot more stuff on that network. I hope those guys in the morning [Craig Carton and Boomer Esiason] will do a good job, but they have a real uphill climb there, because that network is starting really from ground zero. So they never would consider it.

"CBS has been very good to me – very good. [CBS president] Les Moonves has been wonderful to me, taken great care of me. [CBS Radio president] Dan Mason’s taken good care of me for years. Dan Mason runs the radio group. Les Moonves negotiated my contract.

"The FAN – very good to me. Cannot say anything about it. But, those guys would put Attila the Hun on their network before they’d put me on, OK? They would put you on that network.

"They are never putting me on the CBS Sports Network . . . I am talking to people who are competitors of that network… That is an executive decision made by some people in this company who don’t like me – I’m just being honest."