Mike Francesa to announce TV home Wednesday

Mike Francesa said early in his WFAN show Tuesday afternoon that "the deal is done" for a new simulcast home and that he will announce it Wednesday.

Newsday reported Feb. 9 that he was bound for Fox Sports 1.

Francesa was simulcast on the YES Network from 2002 until Super Bowl Sunday this year. The next day, ESPN New York's Michael Kay moved into Francesa's old time slot on YES.

Fox owns 80 percent of YES, so the afternoon sports talk rivals will be under the same corporate umbrella for their simulcasts.