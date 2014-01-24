NBC set for hockey double dip at Yankee Stadium

Sure, it would have been an added layer of cool to stage an NHL game at the original Yankee Stadium, but for NBC there are undeniable benefits to the move across 161st Street.

Producer Sam Flood said that as historic as Fenway Park and Wrigley Field are, Yankee Stadium’s modernity makes it far easier to produce a telecast. Unlike Fenway and Wrigley, he said, “This place was built once television was created.’’

Still, Doc Emrick, who will call both the Devils-Rangers and Islanders-Rangers games, will not be shy about adding historical references to the coverage – and believes he will have plenty of material for two telecasts within four days.

“Selfishly, I wish we were still in the old stadium because there would be a lot more history that I wouldn’t have to qualify by saying, ‘Over in the other parking lot where the old place was,’’’ he said. “But those are just phrases that are easy to rule out.’’

Emrick will call the games in the Bronx from behind home plate after determining that the first base camera position was not much closer to the action. Squeezing three sports into one comment, he said the home-plate vantage point will give him a “50-yard-line view of the rink.’’

Analyst Pierre McGuire said Yankee Stadium would provide “an iconic venue for iconic players like Marty Brodeur, like Jaromir Jagr — the last two players standing from the 1990 draft. Can’t wait to celebrate their excellence on Sunday afternoon.’’