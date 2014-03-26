NBCSN highlights Flyers-Rangers rivalry
NBCSN will replay its latest "NHL Rivals" episode, which premiered Tuesday night, at 7 p.m. Wednesday in advance of the Flyers-Rangers tilt at 8 p.m.
Among those interviewed from the Rangers end include Brad Park, Brian Leetch, Neil Smith, Mike Keenan, Sam Rosen, John Davidson and others.
The friendly p.r. folks promoting this show sent along the following excerpts for your reading enjoyment:
Former Ranger forward Ron Duguay on playing in Philadelphia: “I can always remember the bus ride from New York to Philly. Everything before the bridge (into Philadelphia) was guys playing cards, there was laughing, there was music…then all of a sudden, we could see The Spectrum, and everything became quiet.”
Former Flyer goaltender and current assistant GM Ron Hextall on Dave Brown’s cross-check of Tomas Sandstrom in 1987 playoffs: “I had the best seat in the house for that…I was actually pretty happy about that at the time, because Sandstrom deserved everything he got.”
CSN Washington’s Chuck Gormley on rivalry between Flyers’ Eric Lindros and Rangers’ Mark Messier: “Eric Lindros had Mark Messier’s card tucked away in his wallet. He grew up loving Mark Messier, and when those two went at it in the playoffs in ’97…that was the passing of the torch to Eric Lindros. That playoff series was a real indication of two legends going in different directions.”