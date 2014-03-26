NBCSN highlights Flyers-Rangers rivalry

NBCSN will replay its latest "NHL Rivals" episode, which premiered Tuesday night, at 7 p.m. Wednesday in advance of the Flyers-Rangers tilt at 8 p.m.

Among those interviewed from the Rangers end include Brad Park, Brian Leetch, Neil Smith, Mike Keenan, Sam Rosen, John Davidson and others.

The friendly p.r. folks promoting this show sent along the following excerpts for your reading enjoyment: