NCAA East Regional ticket market still en fuego

Fueled by the presence of Connecticut and its avid fan base just up the road, tickets on the secondary market for the NCAA East Regional continue to be extraordinarily costly.

According to SeatGeek, which monitors a number of resale sites, selling prices for Friday night's regional semifinals at the Garden now are more expensive than for either session of the Final Four.

Friday night also has become the most expensive sports event of any kind at the Garden since SeatGeek began collecting data in 2009.

As of midday Wednesday, the average selling price for Friday night's games was $745, more than double the going rate before UConn advanced Saturday night.

The "get-in" (lowest) price for Friday was $549.

SeatGeek said the previous most expensive sports event at the Garden since 2009 was Game 5 of the 2012 Eastern Conference finals between the Rangers and Devils.

The 12.12.12. Concert for Sandy Relief commanded an average resale price of $1,026.