NCAAs grant Hill a TV opportunity

Grant Hill spent two decades in the NBA, but you might recall his work in the NCAA Tournament before that, such as a long pass he completed to Duke teammate Christian Laettner in Philadelphia in 1992.

Now Hill is back in the NCAAs in his first post-NBA spring, working as an analyst for CBS/Turner after a winter spent breaking into media, mostly for NBA TV.

“I am excited and thrilled,’’ he said. “I developed my love for the game of basketball by watching the tournament; seeing Georgetown and that other school from Chapel Hill in ’82 was my first game.’’

Hill, 41, said his parents recorded North Carolina’s victory in the 1982 final on an old Betamax machine they still own. His father, Calvin, a former NFL running back, took him to several Final Fours in the mid-1980s.

“So now covering it, the little kid in me is thrilled,’’ he said. “It’s going to be fun. It’s very, very overwhelming in a lot of ways.’’

Hill is a partner in a private equity fund, but he would like to continue exploring broadcasting as a second career.

“You stay around the game and get the chance to use the knowledge and information you have accumulated," he said. "But it is difficult, or at least more difficult than I envisioned."