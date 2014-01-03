No one home at Super Bowl

Never before have the odds been better for a team to play a Super Bowl in its stadium, what with two options this season, and yet . . . nope. The two top playoff seeds aren’t even from the same half of the continent as MetLife. Sad.

Twice, teams have played the big game in their home markets, though: the Los Angeles Rams in the Rose Bowl in 1980 and the San Francisco 49ers in Stanford Stadium in 1985.

The latter, SBXIX, was no classic, but it is recalled fondly as the only time Dan Marino (as a Dolphins quarterback) and Teri Hatcher (as a 49ers cheerleader) appeared in a Super Bowl.

It also was the first time I crashed a Super Bowl party. I was living near Berkeley then in a home that previously had been rented by Cal football players, including Kevin Moen, the guy who ran through the Stanford band in 1982.

I once got some junk mail addressed to him and kept it as a souvenir.

Ms. Hatcher went on to a real and spectacular acting career, including a role as the star reporter Lois Lane opposite Dean Cain, who played football at Princeton but failed to make the Bills roster after signing as an undrafted free agent.