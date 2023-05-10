SportsMedia

Fred Gaudelli to receive award from Pro Football Hall of Fame

Fred Gaudelli at the NBCUniversal Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in 2018. Credit: Invision/AP/Willy Sanjuan

By Neil Bestneil.best@newsday.com@sportswatch

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its 2023 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award will go to Fred Gaudelli, a longtime television producer and 1982 alumnus of LIU Post.

Gaudelli was a producer for ESPN’s Sunday night games, ABC’s “Monday Night Football,” NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” and most recently Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football.”


Overall, he spent 33 seasons as lead producer for a prime-time NFL telecast.

Gaudelli, a 24-time Emmy Award winner, will be honored at the Hall’s enshrinement ceremonies Aug. 4 and 5 in Canton, Ohio.

Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

