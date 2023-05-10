Fred Gaudelli to receive award from Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its 2023 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award will go to Fred Gaudelli, a longtime television producer and 1982 alumnus of LIU Post.

Gaudelli was a producer for ESPN’s Sunday night games, ABC’s “Monday Night Football,” NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” and most recently Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football.”



Overall, he spent 33 seasons as lead producer for a prime-time NFL telecast.

Gaudelli, a 24-time Emmy Award winner, will be honored at the Hall’s enshrinement ceremonies Aug. 4 and 5 in Canton, Ohio.