Quick sales for Quick's Cup Final sweaters

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 09: Jake Muzzin #6 and...

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 09: Jake Muzzin #6 and Jonathan Quick #32 of the Los Angeles Kings collide while Drew Doughty #8 of the Los Angeles Kings plays the puck away from Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers during the third period of Game Three of the 2014 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Madison Square Garden on June 9, 2014 in New York, New York. (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images) Credit: Getty Images / Paul Bereswill

By Neil Best

Until the Kings won their first Stanley Cup in 2012, they were relative afterthoughts on the Los Angeles-area scene, including on the sports merchandise market.

Now? “They’ve established themselves as one of best in the league,’’ said Barry Meisel, president and COO of the MeiGray Group, which has agreements with the NHL and individual teams, including the Kings, to sell authenticated items such as game-worn jerseys.

Being on the verge of winning a second Cup in three years entering Game 4 naturally was good for business.

Meisel said the black jersey goaltender Jonathan Quick wore in Games 1 and 2 already has sold for $10,000. Same goes for the white one he wore in Game 3.

Teams usually hold back jerseys from potential Cup-clinching games to offer to the players who wore them rather than putting them on the memorabilia market.

