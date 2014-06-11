Quick sales for Quick's Cup Final sweaters

Until the Kings won their first Stanley Cup in 2012, they were relative afterthoughts on the Los Angeles-area scene, including on the sports merchandise market.

Now? “They’ve established themselves as one of best in the league,’’ said Barry Meisel, president and COO of the MeiGray Group, which has agreements with the NHL and individual teams, including the Kings, to sell authenticated items such as game-worn jerseys.

Being on the verge of winning a second Cup in three years entering Game 4 naturally was good for business.

Meisel said the black jersey goaltender Jonathan Quick wore in Games 1 and 2 already has sold for $10,000. Same goes for the white one he wore in Game 3.

Teams usually hold back jerseys from potential Cup-clinching games to offer to the players who wore them rather than putting them on the memorabilia market.