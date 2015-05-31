Rangers' Game 7 a ratings hit despite loss

Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals Friday night averaged 10.3 percent of homes in the New York area, making it the highest-rated Rangers game ever shown on NBCSN -- including Games 3 and 4 of the 2014 Stanley Cup Final.

The game averaged 2.65 percent of homes in major markets nationally, the second-highest such figure for a non-Cup Final game in the channel's history.

In Tampa, the game drew an 11.9 rating, the highest ever in that market for a Lightning game on any NBC outlet.