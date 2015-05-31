SportsMedia

Rangers' Game 7 a ratings hit despite loss

Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers reaches for the...

Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers reaches for the puck in the second period under pressure from Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on Friday, May 29, 2015. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By NEIL BESTneil.best@newsday.com@sportswatch

Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals Friday night averaged 10.3 percent of homes in the New York area, making it the highest-rated Rangers game ever shown on NBCSN -- including Games 3 and 4 of the 2014 Stanley Cup Final.

The game averaged 2.65 percent of homes in major markets nationally, the second-highest such figure for a non-Cup Final game in the channel's history.

In Tampa, the game drew an 11.9 rating, the highest ever in that market for a Lightning game on any NBC outlet.

Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

More sports media

Didn't find what you were looking for?