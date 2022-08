Sunday's Rangers-Devils game at Yankee Stadium was a big hit for NBC.

The game averaged 2.1 million viewers nationally and 1.3 percent of homes, both regular-season bests for NBC - not including Winter Classics.

In the New York area, 5.1 percent of homes watched, on average, the best ever in this market for an NBC regular-season game.

Buffalo was next at 4.5 percent, followed by Boston (2.9), Detroit (2.3) and Providence (2.3).