Spencer Ross to call Big East Baseball Championships

Spencer Ross, whom most of you recall for his long sportscasting career and fewer of you recall as a basketball star at New Utrecht High School, returns to his native borough this weekend to call the Big East Baseball Championships at the Cyclones' MCU Park.

Ross will call five games in three days (weather permitting) Thursday through Saturday on BigEast.com.

Fox Sports 1 will carry the championship game on television at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are available at brooklyncyclones.com or the stadium box office for those who prefer their college baseball in person.