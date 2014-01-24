Super Bowl ticket prices sink

Even with long-range forecasts now calling for slightly less ridiculously cold temperatures than what the New York area currently is experiencing, prices for Super Bowl XLVIII tickets are starting to sink on the secondary market.

According to the resale site aggregator TiqIQ.com, the average asking price as of Friday was $3,566.78, down 11 percent from Sunday morning.

The lowest price was at $1,757, down 21 percent from Sunday morning.

New York continues to lead all states with visits to the site's Super Bowl page at 30 percent, followed by New Jersey at 24 and Washington at 12.

Asking prices for suites range from $271,000 to $801,000.

Most years prices fall in the days leading up to the game and especially on game day itself. This year the weather forecast will be an added factor to watch.

Only nine days until game day. Fired up, ready to go!