Super Bowl ticket prices still soft

Despite the promising weather report, Super Bowl tickets on the secondary market continue to be among the softest in recent memory.

Accoring to TiqIQ.com, which aggregates secondary market sites, the average list price as of Friday morning was $2,480.06, and the lowest was $1,247 - down more than 44 percent since the morning of the conference championship games.

The distance fans of the two teams involved must travel presumably is creating downward pressure on prices, but the assumption has been that the size and wealth of the New York area would counteract that.

There could be a rush back into the market over the weekend as the weather improves and local fans decide to take advantage of what could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.