Tribeca/ESPN Sports Film Festival wraps with all-day event Saturday

The 10th annual Tribeca/ESPN Sports Film Festival, a subset of the sprawling Tribeca Film Festival, is entering the final stages of its run, which ends this weekend.

But perhaps sensing sports fans are prone to procrastination, the ESPN festival traditionally includes a final Saturday on which all or most of the sports entries can be seen in one day.

The most unusual Saturday attraction this year is a marathon, 450-minute screening of the entire upcoming ESPN series, “O.J.: Made in America,” beginning at 11 a.m. at Regal Battery Park Stadium 11.

Also screening at the Regal Saturday is a collection of shorts, two of which are of particular interest to New York fans: “The Best Last Best Plane Ride Ever,” about the Mets’ trip home from winning the 1986 NLCS in Houston, and “Porzingod,” about Kristaps Porzingis, who just finished his rookie season with the Knicks.

Another film of local interest, “Win!”, chronicles the first season of the New York City Football Club soccer team.

“Magnus” is an excellent documentary about the reigning world chess champion, Magnus Carlsen. “Magnus” is on the Saturday afternoon slate, too.

Another Saturday showcase: “Pele: Birth of a Legend,” at BMCC at 199 Chambers Street.

For more information on all of the above and more, go to tribecafilm.com/espn.