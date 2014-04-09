UConn, Notre Dame women score big TV ratings

Connecticut's 79-58 victory over Notre Dame in Tuesday night's NCAA women's basketball finale scored solid ratings on ESPN despite the lopsided score.

The game averaged 3.1 percent of homes in 56 major markets, the highest such rating for a women's game since 2004 and the fourth-highest on record on ESPN in data dating to 2000.

The Hartford/New Haven market averaged a remarkable 29.3 percent of homes with Nashville, where the game was played, finishing second at 6.8.

New York was tied for seventh at 4.6. The rest of the top 10 after Hartford and Nashville were:

Knoxville (6.0)

Louisville (5.5)

Indianapolis (4.8),

Raleigh-Durham (4.7)

Providence (4.6)

New York (4.6)

Memphis (4.5)

Greenville (4.5)