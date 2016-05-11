Who replaces Michael Strahan on ‘Live’ with Kelly Ripa? How about Reggie Jackson?

Michael Strahan did not stop to speak to reporters Tuesday at BTIG’s Charity Day event in Manhattan, but he was among the most popular topics of conversation on the trading floor.

Specifically, who might replace him as a co-host with Kelly Ripa on “Live!” now that he is leaving to work on “Good Morning America” full time?

Strahan’s former Giants teammate, Eli Manning, said he is unavailable but offered a suggestion in the form of a former Giants quarterback.

“I can’t, I guess; I still have my job going on,” Manning said. “I’m not up to speed. Maybe Jesse Palmer. I don’t know if he’s up for it, but he was great on ‘The Bachelor’ so I think he’d be a good one.”

Reggie Jackson, the former Yankee and like Strahan a Hall of Famer, said he might be interested.

“He’s leaving?” Jackson said. “We’re going to miss him. I don’t even watch TV and I like to see him on TV . . . Call me up and I might do it. You never know.”

Manning also was asked, now that Victor Cruz is slated to join Odell Beckham Jr. in the Giants’ receiving corps, who is the better between the two well-known end-zone celebrators.

“I don’t know,” Manning said. “We haven’t had many dance-offs in the locker room, at least that I’ve seen. Maybe in the receivers’ meeting room they’ve had some dance-offs I don’t know about. But as long as they’re catching touchdowns I’m fine with them dancing.”