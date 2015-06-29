Assemblyman Dean Murray's statement on legalizing MMA in New York

New York State Assemblyman Dean Murray (R-E. Patchogue) has been in favor of legalizing mixed martial arts for more than four years.

On Monday, he expressed his disappointment in the bill's failure to come to a full vote on the Assembly floor before the legislative session in Albany ended last week.

"It's beyond disheartening to see mixed martial arts (MMA) legalization fail to be voted on again this year," Murray said in his statement. "Over the years, we've heard excuse after excuse as to why Assembly Democrats would not bring the bill to the floor for a vote. There is simply no excuse this year. The fact of the matter is that this year two-thirds of our body was prepared to vote yes and bring this sport to millions of New Yorkers legally."

Murray is on the Assembly's Tourism, Parks, Arts and Sports Development committee, which is where the bill first would be reported to in 2016.

"I've been fighting to make MMA legal in New York for years and despite this setback I will keep working to finally make MMA legalization in New York a reality," he said in his statement. "This way, millions of sports fans can attend events and scores of world-class athletes can ply their craft in New York, the greatest tourist destination and sports state in the nation."