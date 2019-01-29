Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor receive fines and suspensions from Nevada Athletic Commission for UFC 229 melee

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor received fines and suspensions from the Nevada State Athletic Commission Tuesday that would make each fighter eligible to fight again as early as April.

The suspensions stemmed from their roles in a post-fight melee last October in UFC 229 in Las Vegas.

Nurmagomedov, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, was fined $500,000 and received a nine-month suspension. That suspension can be reduced to six months if he participates in an anti-bullying public service announcement. The commission must approve the PSA and how it is distributed.

McGregor was fined $50,000 for his role in the fracas and suspended six months.

The suspensions are retroactive to Oct. 6, 2018, the night of UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena.

Two of Nurmagomedov's teammates, Zubaira Tukhugov and Abubakar Nurmagomedov, also were suspended for one year and fined $25,000. Their suspensions also are retroactive to Oct. 6, 2018.

Neither McGregor nor Khabib Nurmagomedov appeared at the hearing, having agreed to the proposed settlements the night before. Khabib Nurmagomedov's agreement was voted unanimously. McGregor's passed 4-1.

"Politics forever," Khabib Nurmagomedov tweeted shortly after his hearing concluded.

Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor by submission in the fourth round, bringing to a momentary end a nasty and bitter rivalry. Nurmagomedov then began yelling at McGregor's corner, scaled the octagon, jumped onto the arena floor and went after Dillon Danis, one of McGregor's cornermen.

While that was occurring, Nurmagomedov's teammates climbed into the octagon and went after McGregor, who in turn threw several punches at his attackers.

The suspensions levied Tuesday by the Nevada Athletic Commission clear the way for the UFC to begin shaping the lightweight title picture for the rest of this year. It's a crowded field, headlined by No. 1 contender Tony Ferguson and also includes McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Wantagh's Al Iaquinta and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, to name a few.