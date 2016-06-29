Ultimate Fighter 23 finale fight card
The second of three straight nights of UFC fights in Las Vegas is the Season 23 “Ultimate Fighter” Finale on Friday, July 8.
MGM Grand hosts the bouts, with the main card airing on Fox Sports 1 at 10 p.m. Eastern.
Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Claudia Gadelha (women’s strawweight title)
“TUF 23” light heavyweight tournament final
“TUF 23” women’s strawweight tournament final
Will Brooks vs. Ross Pearson
Doo Ho Choi vs. Thiago Tavares
Andrew Holbrook vs. Joaquim Silva
Gray Maynard vs. Fernando Bruno
Anthony Smith vs. Cezar Ferreira
Li Jingliang vs. Anton Zafir
John Moraga vs. Matheus Nicolau
Kevin Lee vs. Jake Matthews