SportsSoccer

European competition draw lists

By The Associated Press

NYON, Switzerland — Champions League

Quarterfinals

First Leg

April 11-12

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Chelsea (England)

Benfica (Portugal) vs. Inter Milan (Italy)

Manchester City (England) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)

AC Milan (Italy) vs. Napoli (Italy)

Second Leg

April 18-19

Chelsea (England) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)

Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Benfica (Portugal)

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Manchester City (England)

Napoli (Italy) vs. AC Milan (Italy)

Semifinals

First Leg

May 9-10

AC Milan (Italy) or Napoli (Italy) vs. Benfica (Portugal) or Inter Milan (Italy)

Real Madrid (Spain) or Chelsea (England) vs. Manchester City (England) or Bayern Munich (Germany)

Second Leg

May 16-17

Benfica (Portugal) or Inter Milan (Italy) vs. AC Milan (Italy) or Napoli (Italy)

Manchester City (England) or Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Real Madrid (Spain) or Chelsea (England)

More soccer news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
DON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME