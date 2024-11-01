SportsSoccer

NWSL's Wave move final home game because of poor field conditions at San Diego stadium

By The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Wave have relocated their final regular-season game to the home stadium of opponent Racing Louisville because of field conditions at Snapdragon Stadium.

The National Women's Soccer League game will take place Sunday night at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

“The safety and well-being of all players is our top priority, and the current field conditions at Snapdragon Stadium, which are the responsibility of a third party, have not met the standards required for a safe playing environment,” the Wave said in a statement Friday.

The team said it will provide details in the future for fans who bought tickets. The Wave are also planning a watch party.

Snapdragon Stadium is home to the San Diego State football team. The poor condition of the field was evident Saturday night when the Aztecs hosted Washington State.

The stadium is set to become the home of Major League Soccer expansion team San Diego FC starting next year.

Snapdragon Stadium issued a statement on social media Friday through Oak View Group, the management company responsible for the venue.

“Although we recognize the aesthetics of the field do not meet our desired expectations, we are confident in our readiness to play a match on Sunday in safe conditions. Several factors, including high demand for field use and weather, have affected the turf, but we are dedicated to investing resources, specialized expertise, and advanced technology to address these challenges going forward,” the statement said.

The Wave apologized to their fans and said the team was working to resolve the issue.

“Our players, fans, and community deserve a safe and top-quality environment for every game," the team said in its statement.

___

This story has been corrected. A previous version reported erroneously that the management company responsible for the stadium did not respond to a request for comment.

More soccer news

Man United makes its worst league start in almost 40 years after 1-1 draw with Chelsea3m read
Defending champion Leverkusen to face Bayern in third round of German Cup
Aboukhlal scores again to give Toulouse a 1-0 win against Reims in French league
Tim Kleindienst stars in Gladbach's 4-1 win over Bremen in Bundesliga1m read
Dani Olmo leads Barcelona to city derby win over Espanyol2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME