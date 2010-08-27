Six women who can win the U.S. Open

Kim Clijsters, 27, Belgium

No. 2 seed

Her 2009 Open title, only months into her comeback from a two-year layoff, was most impressive, as was a tournament victory earlier this month in Cincinnati. But a hip injury suffered last week in Montreal could be a problem at the Open, which she also won in 2005.



Maria Sharapova, 23, Russia

No. 14 seed

Her pattern has been to win a major tournament every other year — 2004 Wimbledon, 2006 U.S., 2008 Australia — but, in the last eight Grand Slams, she has made it as far as the quarters only once — 2009 French — and shoulder trouble last year didn’t help.



Svetlana Kuznetsova, 25, Russia

No. 11 seed

After a decidely down stretch since winning the French Open in 2009, the former U.S. (2004) champion has enjoyed a strong hardcourt summer season, losing only to Sharapova and Caroline Wozniacki since Wimbledon.



Venus Williams, 30, USA

No. 3 seed

With Serena already out because of a foot laceration, the other Williams enigma, Venus, also hasn’t played since Wimbledon, pulling out of this month’s Open tune-up in Montreal with a knee injury. She has won twice at Flushing Meadows, with seven major titles overall, but hasn’t been to the U.S. final since 2002.



Caroline Wozniacki, 20, Denmark

No. 1 seed

Her title in Montreal’s Open tune-up tournament included victories over Wimbledon finalist Vera Zvonareva and two-time major champion Svetlana Kuznetsova, and Wozniacki isn’t hurt by the injury-thinned field. Wozniacki was runner-up to Kim Clijsters in last year’s Open, though she faced only two seeds along the way.



Victoria Azarenka, 21, Belarus

No. 10 seed

Young, inexperienced, liable to let her temper get the better of her, Azarenka nevertheless has showed the weapons and confidence to play on the top level. She already has been to three Grand Slam quarterfinals — French and Wimbledon ‘09, Australian ‘10.



And other Americans

Melanie Oudin, unseeded, 18 years old, made it to Wimbledon’s fourth round and the Open’s quarters last year, but this year has first-round, first-round and second-round exits from the previous three Slams; Vania King, unseeded, 21 years old, has done no better in the majors.