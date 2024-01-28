SportsWomen's Sports

Montreal beats Ottawa 2-1 in PWHL in front of Canadian record crowd of 8,646

Montreal's Maureen Murphy (15) scores against Ottawa goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer...

Montreal's Maureen Murphy (15) scores against Ottawa goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer as Montreal's Ann-Sophie Bettez (24) looks on during overtime of a PWHL hockey game in Laval, Quebec, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Credit: AP/Graham Hughes

By The Associated Press

LAVAL, Quebec — Maureen Murphy scored at 3:30 of overtime to give Montreal a 2-1 victory over Ottawa on Saturday in front of 8,646 fans at Place Bell, the largest crowd for a professional women’s hockey game in Canada.

Ann-Renee Desbiens made 43 saves and Laura Stacey also scored for league-leading Montreal (3-2-2). Hayley Scamurra scored for Ottawa (2-3-1).

Ottawa goalie Emerance Maschmeyer stopped Stacey on a penalty shot and finished with 22 saves.

UP NEXT

Montreal: At Boston on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Ottawa: Hosts New York on Sunday, Feb. 4.

