Long Island's Crystal Dunn plans to enjoy the moment in her second World Cup playing for the United States

Enjoy the moment.

Veteran Crystal Dunn says this is the best possible piece of advice that she can give her 14 teammates who will be playing in their first FIFA World Cup match Friday when the U.S. women’s national team opens play against Vietnam in New Zealand.

Dunn, who grew up in Rockville Centre, is one of only nine players on the U.S. team who have previously played in a World Cup and she understands the pressure that the newcomers might be feeling as the team attempts to become the first team — men or women — to win three consecutive world titles.

“I remember that feeling where you just step out on the pitch, and you’re like, ‘Wow, I’m finally a player who has stepped into a World Cup,' ” Dunn told Newsday. “It’s such an amazing feeling. Many of my teammates are going to be in that boat game one and I think that’s so exciting.

Crystal Dunn #19 of the U.S. women's national team takes a shot on goal against Wales on July 9, 2023 in San Jose, California. Credit: Getty Images/Thearon W. Henderson

“I hope they enjoy the moment and enjoy the journey because it’s so special. I’ve always told myself that nerves and excitement are the same exact thing but just interpreted differently. It’s OK to be nervous, but I hope they lean into the excitement of what an amazing opportunity and event they are going to be a part of.”

Dunn, who turned 31 earlier this month, knows a thing or two about enjoying the journey, even though hers hasn’t always been an easy one.

The No. 1 overall pick out of North Carolina in the 2014 National Women’s Soccer League draft, Dunn was among the last cuts from the U.S. team that went on to win the 2015 World Cup. She responded by leading the NWSL in scoring and becoming the youngest player ever at age 23 to win the league’s MVP.

The way Dunn dealt with disappointment goes a long way in showing just what a great player she is, according to Judi Croutier, her high school coach at Rockville Centre’s South Side High School.

“She was so upset but she proved to them that she belonged,” Courtier said. “She dug her feet in the sand, she worked harder and made herself even better. She didn’t turn around and say I’m giving up. She used the fire she had. She honed in on her game and fitness even more. It just shows how strong she is and her mindset.”

Dunn also has been asked to make some sacrifices for the team, which will again ask her to play as a defender even though she plays in an attacking position for her current NWSL team, the Portland Thorns, and played midfield and forward in both high school and college. Dunn is often heralded for her versatility — she is considered one of the world’s best left backs — but that versatility comes with a cost as she is asked to make a transition that others aren’t.

“I think one of the challenges is knowing I’m not getting many reps as an outside back when I’m with my club team,” said Dunn, who started at left back when the U.S. won the 2019 World Cup. “I think that’s always an adjustment. I’m asked to play a role – yes, I’ve played it before – but it’s getting back into that position. It’s like, here we go. This is now my position and I need to own it and get back into the rhythm of being an outside back.

“I’ve had to learn to be patient with myself and give myself grace. I think when you’re at a high level you always want to be perfect and strive for perfection. There’s times when it just takes me a while to get into the rhythm of playing a new position.”

Dunn has also had to get into the rhythm of juggling multiple responsibilities as this is her first World Cup as a mother. Dunn astounded fans last year when she returned to play less than four months after giving birth to her son, Marcel, rejoining the national team for September training camp and the Portland Thorns for their NWSL Championship run in 2022.

Crystal Dunn #19 of Portland Thorns FC waves to fans while holding her baby Marcel after the game against the OL Reign at Lumen Field on June 03, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Credit: Getty Images/Steph Chambers

One of three mothers on the team along with Alex Morgan and Julie Ertz, Dunn is excited that her son will be in the stands to watch her play on her sport’s greatest stage. She said that being a mother has made her a better player.

“They say when you turn 30 that you just stop caring about half the stuff you used to worry about,” Dunn said. “I’m more secure as a player and a person. And now, being a mom, I’m like I’m going to go out and do what I’m going to do.

“I have the love of a child who doesn’t care whether I miss a pass or have an off game. There’s something so comforting in that. Every time I step on a field, my expectation is just to do the best I can.”

And more than anything, she’s going to enjoy the moment.