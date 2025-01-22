PWHL Players Association hires Malaika Underwood as executive director to replace Brian Burke

The Professional Women’s Hockey League Players Association on Wednesday announced the hiring of Malaika Underwood to take over as executive director starting in March.

Underwood has 20 years of experience as a sports consultant and working with numerous players associations, while specializing in brand marketing and licensing initiatives. She will replace Brian Burke, who viewed his role as the PWHLPA’s head as temporary when the league launched some 18 months ago.

“From day one, it was imperative that the union find long-term leadership capable of sustaining and building on what the players have fought to create,” Burke said in a statement. “Malaika Underwood is that leader. Her vision, expertise, and commitment to players make her the perfect choice. I am excited to support her transition into this role and look forward to seeing women’s hockey continue to thrive.”

The 69-year-old Burke is a long-time booster of women’s hockey while previously serving in various roles as an NHL executive for numerous teams.

Underwood’s hiring comes two months into the PWHL’s second season and as the six-team league seeks to expand by as many as two franchises by next season. The PWHL is centrally controlled with all teams operated by the league and financially backed by Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter.

The PWHLPA is a separate entity representing the players who helped launch the league by approving an eight-year collective bargaining agreement in June 2023.

The PWHLPA said Underwood's duties will include protecting players’ rights and focus on “sustainable growth, empowering the union’s membership, and building strategic partnerships to elevate professional women’s hockey and the athletes who drive its success.”

Though she has no previous ties to hockey, Underwood most recently served as a partner at High Tide Consulting, where she advised sports organizations, governing bodies and brands on strategic initiatives, the PWHLPA said. Previously, Underwood served as interim CEO of OneTeam Partners, which represented the commercial interests of numerous players associations, including those representing NFL, MLB, NWSL players.

“When I think about the players of the PWHL, I see trailblazers who have achieved historic milestones and redefined what’s possible in professional women’s sports,” Underwood said. “I’m committed to amplifying their voices, protecting their rights, and celebrating their contributions to the game.”