Yanks pick up Wood from Indians for player-to-be-named

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees acquired pitcher Kerry Wood from the Cleveland Indians on Saturday, the third deal in less than 24 hours for the World Series champions as they beefed up for the stretch run.

Wood, a hard-throwing, 33-year-old righty, gives the Yankees another setup option alongside Joba Chamberlain for closer Mariano Rivera.

The Yankees sent Cleveland a player to be named or $500,000, and the Indians gave New York $2,172,131. New York will pay $1.5 million of the $3,672,131 remaining on Wood’s $10.5 million salary this year. His contract includes an $11 million team option for 2011.

New York also finalized its deal to obtain designated hitter Lance Berkman from Houston along with $4 million for reliever Mark Melancon and minor league infielder Jimmy Paredes.

A day earlier, the Yankees obtained outfielder Austin Kearns from the Indians for a player to be named.

Wood was activated from the disabled list by the Indians on Saturday. He had been sidelined by a blister on his right index finger.

It was his second time on the DL this year. He didn’t pitch until May 8 because of a strained muscle in his upper back.

Wood was 1-4 with a a 6.30 ERA and eight saves in 23 relief appearances for Cleveland. New York opened a roster spot by designating right-hander Chan Ho Park for assignment.

Cleveland has until Oct. 15 to decide whether to select a player from a designated list or to take the cash.