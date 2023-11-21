Calverton smart home zoned for horses on market for $729,000

A smart home in Calverton is on the market for $729,000. Annual property taxes are $8,532.

Located on Starr Boulevard, the house stands at 2,000 square feet and sits on an acre of land. It contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The showstopper of the 5-year-old house is the advanced technology within its structure, said listing agent Sean Williamson of Lucky To Live Here Realty.

"Every room has a touchpad built into the wall that controls everything: From lights, to music, to temperature," he said.

There are also speakers in every room, but each has its "own zone, so you can listen to different songs in different rooms," Williamson added. There are heated floors throughout the house, too, with a wood-burning fireplace in the living room.

The kitchen. Credit: Dynamic Media Solutions/Frank A. Urso

The primary bedroom is ensuite, with a walk-in closet and private balcony. Outside, a Trex deck overlooks the backyard. There is enough room to add a pool or stables, as the property is zoned for up to two horses, Williamson said.

The three-bed, three-bath home has a touchpad in every room that controls lights, temperature and more, the listing agent said. Credit: Dynamic Media Solutions/Frank A. Urso

The house is pushed back on its land, giving it a spacious front yard and a long, winding driveway. An attached, two-car garage is in front. The house would be loved by outdoorsy types or nature lovers, with parks and Peconic Lake nearby.

"It’s surrounded by 3,800 acres of pine barrens," said Williamson.

The property is served by the Riverhead Central School District.