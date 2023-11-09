ClassifiedsReal Estate

Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home in Lloyd Harbor on market for $1.65 million

This Lloyd Harbor home is on the market for $1.65 million. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

By Rachel Weissrachel.weiss@newsday.com@RachMWeiss

A modern house in Lloyd Harbor, with architecture inspired by the designs of Frank Lloyd Wright, is on the market for $1.65 million. The annual property taxes are $25,502.

Located on Oakwood Drive, the house was built in 1968. It contains four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms. The house sits on 2 acres. The interior is characterized by exposed wooden beams, walls of windows and an open floor plan.

"It has that modern, mid-century type of feeling," said listing agent Peggy Moriarty of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

The home features an entertainment room with a loft and skylights. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Surrounded by woods and greenery, the property is a short distance to the beach. Residents can dock their boats or keep kayaks there, said Moriarty.

About three miles away is Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, which includes walking trails and an equestrian center. Lloyd Harbor allows residents to own one horse per acre of property, said Moriarty, who is a longtime resident herself.

The home's interior is characterized by exposed wooden beams, walls of windows and an open floor plan. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

"You get to live in a community that kind of has it all," she said.

Other notable features of the home include a wood-burning fireplace, an entertainment room with a loft and skylights and an en-suite primary bedroom with a dressing room attached. 

"It’s really the ultimate vacation home, but you’re only an hour from Manhattan," said Moriarty.

The property is served by the Cold Spring Harbor Central School District.

The kitchen and dining area. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Rachel Weiss

Rachel Weiss joined Newsday in 2016. As a real estate/living multimedia reporter, Rachel writes feature stories and contributes to and appears in on-camera video packages. She was the lead reporter on Newsday’s LI Acts of Kindness series.

