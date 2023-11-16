Riverfront Smithtown estate has guest cottage, wine cellar, conservatory

A waterfront property on the Nissequogue River is on the market for $2.999 million.

The 2.89-acre parcel on Oakside Drive in Smithtown includes a six-bedroom, 5½-bathroom main house, a detached one-bedroom cottage and a detached three-car garage. Annual taxes total $40,012.

"I sold this to this family about 20 years ago, and the house did not look anything like this," said listing agent Bonnie Glenn of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

The seller, who has also put an adjacent property on the market to be sold separately, has modernized the house's features "to the highest degree" while maintaining its "Old World" character, said Glenn.

An octagonal conservatory on the first floor leads to an outdoor saltwater pool. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

"It is reminiscent of days gone by, like the Great Gatsby days where they'd all have parties and tent parties along the water there," Glenn said.

The main house is three stories and wears a copper roof and updated cedar shake. The home has central air conditioning and a central vacuum system, according to Glenn.

The primary bedroom overlooks the river, visible through bay windows. An en-suite bathroom has a fireplace, steam shower and soaking tub. Wood floors of oak and hickory run throughout the house. Heat is fueled by oil and hot water.

The kitchen. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Among other details are labradorite stone countertops, two commercial ovens, a butler pantry with blue countertops and white cabinetry and a formal dining room with a fireplace. There are five fireplaces in total.

"It also has a finished basement, where the owners dug down into an Old World-style basement, and they created a finished recreation area, as well as a 2,000-bottle, climate-controlled wine cellar," Glenn said.

The wine cellar holds 2,000 bottles and is climate-controlled, the listing agent said. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

The French doors of an octagonal conservatory on the first floor lead to an outdoor 20-by-60-foot saltwater pool. The backyard also has a cabana with a full bathroom and a grill station.

The property, which falls within the Smithtown Central School District, includes 450 feet of waterfront according to Glenn. A dock leads straight into the river.