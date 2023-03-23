East Marion cape on Gardiner's Bay with private beach, guest cottage for sale

A cape with a guest cottage and private beach in East Marion is on the market for $1.749 million. The annual property taxes are $6,348.

Located on Main Road, the house was built in the 1940s and renovated 10 years ago, said listing agent William Walters of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. The house and its guest cottage sit on a 0.28-acre lot.

The main house is 1,400 square feet, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The guest cottage, which faces the street, is 800 square feet with one bedroom, one bathroom and a kitchenette.

The main house is 1,400 square feet, while the guest cottage is 800 square feet. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

“Something that’s unique is the fact that it has this guest cottage,” Walters said. “Having a legal guest cottage in the Southold Town is pretty hard to come by, so that’s pretty special.”

The guest cottage also includes vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. “It’s totally separate from the house,” Walters added.

The first floor of the main house features panoramic views of Gardiners Bay, where homeowners have the option to moor their boats, Walters said. Access to a private beach is available through the sliding doors of the living room. There are waterfront views upstairs, as well.

“The second floor is dedicated to the primary ensuite, which then has access to a wrap-around balcony,” Walters said. “There are beautiful, elevated views.”

Homeowners have the option to moor their boats on Gardiner's Bay, the listing agent said. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Pops of pastel hues, including mint green and pale yellow, can be seen throughout the rooms, with an emerald green-tiled bathroom. The property contains electric heating and a ductless cooling system.

The property is served by the Oysterponds Union Free School District.

“The house is ideal for someone who doesn't need a ton of space, and is looking for great value on the water,” Walters said.