Historic saltbox house in Stony Brook lists for $599,999
A saltbox house in Stony Brook is on the market for $599,999. The annual property taxes are $9,595.
Although it was built in 1850, the house does not belong to any historic registers, said listing agent Stephen Healy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.
“The allure of this home is that it’s a quintessential village home,” Healy said. “You can walk to The Jazz Loft, Three Village Inn and the Stony Brook Yacht Club.”
Located on Hollow Road, the home is directly across from Forsythe Meadow County Park, a 34-acre preserve.
“No one can build across the street,” said Healy. “So people love the privacy of the atmosphere.”
At roughly 1,600 square feet, the house contains three bedrooms and two bathrooms, Healy said. The primary bedroom is located on the first floor. The bathrooms, kitchen and roof are all updated. Splashes of fuchsia, olive green and baby blue can be found on walls throughout the interior, while the exterior greets onlookers with pastel yellow shingle siding and second-floor eyebrow windows.
There are two wood-burning fireplaces inside and a firepit in the backyard. There is also a stone patio and garden around back, surrounded by a fence. The house stands on 0.38 acres.
“It’s perfect for people who are city buyers, looking to come out here for the weekend,” said Healy. “Or people looking to retire to a unique home. These older homes have a lot of charm.”
The property is served by the Three Village Central School District. There will be an open house on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.