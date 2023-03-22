Historic Riverhead farmhouse with converted potato barn lists for $1.1 million

A Riverhead home built in the 1930s — complete with an oversized pond and converted potato barn — is on the market for $1.1 million. Annual taxes total $13,524.

Located on Main Road, the 1.56-acre property includes a house with three bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms. A separate structure serves as a two-car garage with a furnished studio on its upper level and solar panels on the roof.

“The house is on the road,” said co-listing agent Diane Mollica, of Compass Greater NY LLC. “But when you go in the back, you completely forget where you are.”

The main house is “white and bright,” with spacious and comfortable rooms, the listing agent said. Credit: Tyler Sands Media

A private pond within property lines has its own dock.

“I could just imagine a little kid sitting on the tip of the dock with a fishing rod,” said Mollica. “Like a Norman Rockwell.”

Mollica, who has co-listed the property with Bridget Elkin, described the main house as “white and bright,” with spacious and comfortable rooms. There are an enclosed porch, a formal dining room, an office, a sitting room, and a large back deck. The home is heated by natural gas and forced air, cooled by central air.

The land behind the house feels like the countryside, Mollica said. The grounds are “green and lush,” with varied vegetation.

“When you get there, you really feel transported,” she said. “You don’t realize that you’re in Riverhead.”

The property falls within the Riverhead Central School District.





