Waterfront Colonial in Huntington Bay lists for $3.6 million

This Huntington Bay Colonial is on the market for $3.6 million. Credit: Dynamic Media Solutions/Frank A. Urso

A waterfront Colonial on 1.7 acres of Huntington Bay is on the market for the first time since the 1990s.

Listed at $3.595 million, the home has five bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms, in addition to guest quarters over a detached three-car garage.

Built in 1920, the home has retained many of its original details, including a dining room light fixture that holds candles, according to Debra Russell of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. The house is heated by natural gas and forced air, and cooled by central air.

The property has 223 feet of beach and views of Asharoken and Lloyd Neck. Credit: Dynamic Media Solutions/Frank A. Urso

“It sits very majestically on the property,” said Russell, who co-listed the house with Katharine Dunn.

The property, which falls within the Huntington Union Free School District, has 223 feet of beach and views of Asharoken, Connecticut, and Lloyd Neck, according to Russell. Annual taxes total $37,141.

Katherine Weiser’s parents purchased the home as a family meeting place. Weiser and her seven living siblings – and their respective spouses and children – would gather to connect with each other and disconnect from the rest of the world.

The foyer. Credit: Dynamic Media Solutions/Frank A. Urso

“It’s a very kind of open, old-world feeling for me,” said Weiser, 66. “People take walks along the area, everybody knows each other and says hello; It’s kind of a slower pace, a little bit like a place that time forgot back there.”

Among the home's features are a fireplace in the living room, a formal dining room large enough to seat 30 guests, and a sun room with views of the water.

“It’s very healing,” said Weiser, who lives in North Carolina. “Very nourishing and nurturing, to be in a house that has its own kind of natural beauty – and in a setting that, a lot of the natural beauty has been preserved.”