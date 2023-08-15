East Quogue home with pool, tennis court lists for $899,000
A resort-style home in East Quogue is on the market for $899,000. The annual property taxes are $6,201.
The house is located off Montauk Highway, at the dead-end of Walnut Avenue. It contains three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The house was built in 1942.
The 0.31-acre lot includes plenty of opportunity to entertain guests outdoors. There is an in-ground saltwater pool, pool house and tennis court, which could be converted for pickleball, said listing agent Marie Catanzano of Signature Premier Properties.
There is also a balcony attached to the primary bedroom, which overlooks the backyard below.
"Right behind the backyard is [Shinnecock Bay]," she said. "You can just basically go out to the bay and start kayaking, or moor a boat out there."
Inside, the house features pops of color throughout the kitchen. A splashy red island is accentuated by fruits and vegetables painted on the adjacent tiles.
"[The owners are] artsy people," said Catanzano. "They wanted to coordinate their art with the kitchen."
Other standout features include a clawfoot tub in the bathroom, a spiral staircase and a sauna on the first floor.
"It's just a unique property," said Catanzano.
The property is served by the East Quogue Union Free School District.