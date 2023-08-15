ClassifiedsReal Estate

East Quogue home with pool, tennis court lists for $899,000

This East Quogue home is on the market for $899,999.

By Rachel Weissrachel.weiss@newsday.com@RachMWeiss

A resort-style home in East Quogue is on the market for $899,000. The annual property taxes are $6,201.

The house is located off Montauk Highway, at the dead-end of Walnut Avenue. It contains three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The house was built in 1942.

The 0.31-acre lot includes plenty of opportunity to entertain guests outdoors. There is an in-ground saltwater pool, pool house and tennis court, which could be converted for pickleball, said listing agent Marie Catanzano of Signature Premier Properties.

A balcony overlooks the backyard, which features a pool and tennis...

There is also a balcony attached to the primary bedroom, which overlooks the backyard below.

"Right behind the backyard is [Shinnecock Bay]," she said. "You can just basically go out to the bay and start kayaking, or moor a boat out there."

Inside, the house features pops of color throughout the kitchen. A splashy red island is accentuated by fruits and vegetables painted on the adjacent tiles.

"[The owners are] artsy people," said Catanzano. "They wanted to coordinate their art with the kitchen."

The kitchen.

Other standout features include a clawfoot tub in the bathroom, a spiral staircase and a sauna on the first floor.

"It's just a unique property," said Catanzano.

The property is served by the East Quogue Union Free School District.

A bathroom features a clawfoot tub.

Rachel Weiss

Rachel Weiss joined Newsday in 2016. As a real estate/living multimedia reporter, Rachel writes feature stories and contributes to and appears in on-camera video packages. She was the lead reporter on Newsday’s LI Acts of Kindness series.

