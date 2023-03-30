Fire Island Cape on the ocean lists for $3 million

A five-bedroom oceanfront property on Fire Island is on the market for $3 million. The annual property taxes are $7,929.

Located on Seneca Street in Ocean Bay Park, the Cape was built in 2014. Its lot is 0.11 acre behind a dune, and features all-encompassing views of the Atlantic Ocean. There is a deck to the side of the property with an outdoor shower and a long ramp leading down to the sand.

The home sits behind a dune and features all-encompassing views of the Atlantic Ocean. Credit: Lauren Chenault

"It’s a log cabin, made from solid timber," said listing agent Lisa Campbell of Netter Real Estate. "It has posts that go down 20 feet into the sand. The house was built with tender, loving care to withstand hurricanes."

Inside, the layout is open concept: The living room, dining room and kitchen all connect under cathedral ceilings, and there are two full bathrooms.

The home has an open concept layout. Credit: Lauren Chenault

Some features include a wood-burning stove, security system and fiberglass windows to prevent rust and rotting, Campbell said. The house contains air conditioning and a ductless heating system. There is also a tankless hot water heater system, and the doors are insulated.

The property could be ideal for an investment opportunity, a seasonal residence or for a young family, Campbell said.

"I think it could be good for a family who wants to put their children in school here," she said. "It’s a public school with private amenities — there are 45 kids in the school."

The Fire Island School District serves pre-K through sixth grade. After that, students have the choice to enter either the Islip or Bay Shore districts and receive busing accommodation, Campbell added.

"It’s a great place to raise a family," she said. "It’s quiet and private; that’s the main focus of this house."