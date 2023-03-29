Mattituck home in walking distance to LIRR, Jitney, beach lists for $749,000

A North Fork house built in the early 1900s is on the market for $749,000.

Situated on ½ acre in Mattituck, the Old Sound Avenue home is within walking distance to an LIRR station, a Hampton Jitney stop and more.

“You can walk to the grocery store, you can walk to the Magic Fountain ice cream parlor, you can walk to the movie theater, you can walk to the beach,” said listing agent — and previous owner — Jon Tomlinson of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

The house wears chestnut-colored shingles and is hugged by a covered wraparound front porch. A Tesla charger hides behind hydrangea trees.

The kitchen. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s international Realty

Inside, the two-bedroom, one-bathroom home has wide plank flooring painted white as well as traditional hardwood flooring. There are a breakfast nook, a dining room and a walk-up attic. The bathroom has a soaking tub and shower, and there is an additional shower outdoors.

“It’s completely turnkey,” Tomlinson said. “You could literally just start your summer as soon as you get in the door.”

With a kitchen that leads out to the backyard, the residence has served as the setting for dinner parties and picnics. Tomlinson lived there for seven years before selling to the current owner six years ago.

“It’s all landscaped in such a way that feels very private,” he said. “It’s like your own little respite.”

The backyard has a firepit and a 15x30’ heated inground pool. The back deck has a retractable awning.

The 1,357-square-foot home is heated by electricity, natural gas, forced air and heat pump. The current owners added central air conditioning. The address falls within the Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District. Annual taxes total $5,914; a sale is pending.

