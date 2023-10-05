1-bed Glen Cove house on market for $399,000

A ranch located on a romantically-named street in Glen Cove is on the market for $399,000. The annual property taxes are $6,774.

Sitting pretty on Valentine Street, the house contains one bedroom and one full bathroom. It contains a total of 1,129 square feet, and sits on a 0.06-acre lot.

"It’s so charming," said listing agent Mishelle Berger Calo of Compass. "And it’s really clean and bright."

The magenta front door leads into one of the standout features of the house: The enclosed front porch, which is heated. Downstairs, the finished basement includes its own entrance and offers two rooms with plenty of potential, said Berger Calo. "You have that extra space if you want a home office or a guest room."

The enclosed front porch is heated. Credit: Mishelle Berger

The kitchen features granite countertops and sleek, white cabinetry, along with room for a dining setup.

"It has a big, entertaining kitchen, so the house doesn't have that small feel, as far as a one-bedroom would be concerned," she said, "because all the rooms are nice sizes."

The kitchen has granite countertops and white cabinets. Credit: Mishelle Berger

The house is located a half-mile from Morgan Memorial Park and in close proximity to the city’s beaches and golf course.

"There are hardwood floors throughout, and high ceilings," Berger Calo said. "It gives a vibe of a much bigger space, that’s for sure."

The property is served by the Glen Cove City School District.