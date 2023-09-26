Patchogue Victorian with original details for sale for $625,000

A turret wrapped in pale blue shingles stands as the mark of a Victorian home on Patchogue’s North Ocean Avenue. Offset by mousy brown roofing, the tower alludes to an Old-World interior.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home — its character derived from details like original woodwork and a wraparound porch — is on the market for $625,000. Annual taxes on the 0.24-acre property, which falls within the Patchogue-Medford School District, total $14,857.

“She kept it pretty much to the time,” listing agent Franca Azzilonna Shesh of Signature Premire Properties said of the seller’s adjustments. The current owner replaced the roof, various windows and the boiler.

Modern updates like central air conditioning and high-hat lighting remain absent, in favor of the home’s original features. Four wood-burning fireplaces, as well as oil and gas systems, heat the home.

The wraparound porch. Credit: Long Island Virtual LLC/Scott Schwartz

“Every time somebody has owned that house, they’ve always owned it for a long time; and anybody that’s had it before them has always kept with the original — no one has really changed anything,” Shesh said.

The 3,132-square-foot house has interior staircases in the front and back, an enclosed sunroom, a granny attic and a full unfinished basement. The kitchen features a farm sink and granite countertop, as well as wooden cabinets.

“When you walk into the home, you feel like you’re stepping back in time,” Shesh said. “All the woodworking, the ceiling work, the floor work, everything is just grand.”