2-bed home near Greenport village on market for $595,000

A two-bed, one-bath home in Greenport within walking distance of village restaurants is on the market for $595,000.

The 800-square-foot house, listed by Scott Bennett of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, sits on a 0.07-acre lot on Second Street.

"It's very simple; it's small," Bennett said. "It's the ideal little getaway if you don't want to have a lot of work to do when you come out to your second home."

The home features an open-layout living, dining and kitchen area. Credit: Rise Media

As a primary residence, Bennett said, the property is "certainly accommodating." Through the front door, visitors find an open-layout living, dining and kitchen area. At the back of the house, there are a laundry and mudroom, two bedrooms and one full bathroom.

"It's tidy, it's in mint condition, and you could certainly move in right the way it is, or, you could have a lot of fun tweaking it and doing more of an upgraded version," Bennet said. "Either way, I think it's just a great entry level into Greenport that you could have a lot of fun with."

The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom. Credit: Rise Media

The house is heated by oil, propane and hot water, and cooled by central air conditioning.

Outside, there is room on the property to park two cars. The house is surrounded by stone rather than grass.

"It's ideal for somebody who does not want to have to have a lot of property or home to maintain," Bennet said.

The address falls within the Greenport Union Free School District.